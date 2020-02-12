Noah Centineo opens up about his sobriety in new Harper's Bazaar cover story

Photo : Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

Noah Centineo quickly became the resident heartthrob over at Netflix, starring in teen rom-coms like To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Sierra Burgess Is A Loser, and The Perfect Date. This week the sequel to To All The Boys has dropped (P.S. I Still Love You), so Centineo is doing the promotional rounds again, including a cover story for Harper’s Bazaar that includes cringey modifiers like “an actor first, and a thirst trap second” and “his voice, soft as denim but husky with a cold.”

Once you wade through all those descriptions, you learn that Centineo recently shaved his head, exposing a scar he got at the age of 6 in a trampoline accident; he’s dating supermodel Alexis Ren; and he’s sober. He tells HB that he has been “for the last couple of years, following a wild period that started when he was 17 and ended the day before his 21st birthday. Back then, he and his crew were roving the party scene. ‘There’s a syndicate of, like, 500 to 1,000 kids in the entertainment industry that are all trying to make it right now that all they do Monday to Monday is party every night.’” Although Centineo’s own partying more closely resembled taking “Molly and talk for five hours and like get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions,” he says that within those few years, he tried “Everything. There wasn’t really much I wouldn’t do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life,” as he was still dealing with his parents’ divorce from a few years’ prior.

Today his habits fortunately involve healthier pastimes: “I like baths. I like meditation. I like journaling,” albeit with “a lot of freaking out,” as he prepares for the rest of his career. “I want to do movies that fuck you up, cerebral films… the kind where you can’t sleep after,” he says, a far cry from the To All The Boys films. Find out more about the young man HB has dubbed “more than the Internet’s Boyfriend” over at Harper’s Bazaar.