In a quite clever move, Netflix has released a pair of matching his-and-hers teasers for Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story. The upcoming drama stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver as a married couple on the brink of divorce. Of the decision to release a teaser for each lead character, Baumbach says, “I wanted to show the relationship through the eyes of both characters. There are many sides to every story, and the movie embraces these different viewpoints in order to find the shared truth.” There’s definitely a sense of that to these teasers, each of which features Johansson and Driver’s characters explaining what they love about each other, while a vague sense of heartbreak hangs over the whole thing. Both teasers end with the same, uncomfortable (and very recognizable) shared moment between the husband and wife.

Described as an “incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up and a family staying together,” Marriage Story also stars Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, Merritt Wever, Martha Kelly (yes, Martha from Baskets), and Wallace Shawn. Noah Baumbach’s second film for Netflix, following The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected), arrives on the streaming platform this fall.