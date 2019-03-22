No amount of magical dancing is going to save The OA now

Photo : Nicola Goode ( Netflix )

At the risk of having thousands of people decide to post internet videos of themselves enthusiastically dancing at us, we’re going to call it here, folks: The OA is dead. The sci-fi-mystical Netflix series—about an ethereal, dimension-hopping “Original Angel” (hence the name)—was canceled a few weeks ago. (Or was it?!) ( Yes, yes, it was .) But there was always hope that the series might get that now-standard shot at end-series redemption, a chance to cram whole seasons of truncated plots into one neat little package: The big finale movie.

But sadly, it was not to be, with Variety reporting tonight that there was simply too much OA left in the tank to fit into a two-hour film. The series—which ended on a truly bonkers second-season cliffhanger—was originally planned for five seasons, after all, back when “trying to do a five-season series at Netflix” didn’t seem quite so obviously like tempting fate. Plus: The OA was produced in-house by the streamer, which means the chance of a resurrection by another network is fundamentally nil.

Series star Brit Marling—who also created the show, with Zal Batmanglij—posted a very long Instagram post earlier this week thanking fans for their love and support. Given that the show went very meta-fictional there at what is now, unarguably , the end—as in “suggesting that Brit Marling may, in fact, be an amnesiac version of The OA trapped on Earth ” meta—it’s probably about as complete a farewell from the character, and the series, as fans are now likely to get.