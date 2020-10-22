Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Niecy Nash is getting a syndicated talk show

sambarsanti
Sam Barsanti
Niecy Nash
Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

Niecy Nash is having a good year, all things considered: She was invited to join the Motion Picture Academy, she got married, and now she’s getting her own syndicated daytime talk show (Reno 911! also came back on Quibi, but we don’t need to talk about Quibi right now). This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which says Nash’s show is coming from CBS Television Distribution, the same studio that brought us Drew Barrymore’s delightfully weird daytime talk show—though before anyone gets excited about this being similarly strange, we should point out that CBS Television Distribution (which sounds more and more like something from the Soviet-era the more times we see that name) is behind a dozen other shows that are generally more straightforward than Barrymore’s, like Dr. Phil, Jeopardy!, and Judge Judy.

But also, unlike Barrymore, Nash is already an accomplished TV host. She won a Daytime Emmy for the Style Network’s Clean House, and The Hollywood Reporter notes that she has recently guest-hosted Today and Access Hollywood. Nash’s show hasn’t been officially picked up yet, so it still might not happen, but everything does seem to be going well for her so we wouldn’t bet against it.

