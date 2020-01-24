Nicole Kidman comes undone in the teaser for HBO's The Undoing

Screenshot : HBO ( YouTube

David E. Kelley struck gold with his A-list HBO adaptation of Liane Moriarty’s Big Little Lies, which thrived in part due to the indefatigable star power of Nicole Kidman. Now, Kelley—who’s also behind the Audience Network’s Mr. Mercedes—is reuniting with both Kidman and HBO for a new limited series, The Undoing.

Directed by The Night Manager’s Susanne Bier, who won an Oscar for In a Better World but also helmed Bird Box, the series follows Kidman’s Grace as her life becomes upended by the disappearance of her husband, played by Hugh Grant. It’s based on You Should Have Known, Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel. Based on the below trailer, the six-episode series—and Kidman’s spiraling performance— will punch you in the gut. Repeatedly. And with vigor.

Here’s an official synopsis:

The limited series The Undoing, premiering this May, stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.

The Undoing will undo your fragile sense of security when it hits HBO in May.