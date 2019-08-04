Screenshot: Pluto

Tomorrow, the previously unreleased new season of Seeso’s Bajillion Dollar Propertie$ will begin airing on Pluto TV’s Funny AF channel, with appearances from wacky, over-the-top real estate clients played by Adam Pally, Ben Schwartz, Dana Carvey, Alicia Silverstone, and more. Of course, it’s been years since Seeso folded and the first three seasons of Bajillion were released, so The A.V. Club is here to ease you back into the fast-paced world of Dean Rosedragon’s Platinum Realty with this exclusive clip featuring Nicole Byer. In the clip, Byer’ overly “touchy-feely” client drops a stunningly beautiful aphorism that grinds the showing to a halt:

The previous seasons of Bajillion have been airing on Pluto in the lead-up to this premiere, so hopefully you’ve been catching up. The series stars Paul F. Tompkins, Drew Tarver, Tim Baltz, Ryan Gaul, Mandell Maughan, Tawny Newsome, and Dan Ahdoot, and you can see a couple other promo clips below.