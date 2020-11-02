Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate chill in The Great North in teaser for new Loren Bouchard series

Illustration for article titled Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate chill in iThe Great North/i in teaser for new Loren Bouchard series
Screenshot: Fox/YouTube

Fox is expanding its Animation Domination block, a Sunday night showcase ostensibly reserved for Matt Groening, Seth MacFarlane, or Loren Bouchard’s latest work. Now that Bob’s Burgers is 11 seasons strong, it’s time for Bouchard to introduce a new family to the masses: the Tobins. And unlike The Belchers or Central Park’s Tillermans, the Tobins aren’t residing in New York, but in the extremely cool (see what we did there?) state of Alaska, or The Great North.

The new animated comedy stars Nick Offerman as Beef Tobin, a single father of four kids, Wolf (Will Forte), Ham (Paul Rust), Moon (Aparna Nancherla) and sole daughter Judy (Jenny Slate). The family also includes Wolf’s fiancee, Honeybee (The Daily Show’s Dulcé Sloan), who joins the Tobin family in The Land Of The Midnight Sun. Without a mother in the picture, Judy will seek guidance from her boss Alyson (Megan Mullally) and her imaginary friend Alanis Morissette, who will voice herself.

In addition to Bouchard, The Great North is co-created, written, and executive produced by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, and Minty Lewis. The comedy is currently set for a February 2021 midseason premiere and has already been renewed for a second season by Fox. Check out the teaser below.

