Nick Nolte voices this little dude in the new Mandalorian teaser

A week out from its Disney+ premiere, Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian continues to tease the breadth of its world in a new teaser. The latest faces to stare down our nameless bounty hunter are Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Ming-Na Wen and beloved crank Nick Nolte, whose coal-smothered grumble will pour from the mouth of that little nugget above.

Named Kuiil, he’s described in a new Vanity Fair piece as “a jowly Ugnaught alien,” and we’re not alone in seeing a rather striking physical resemblance to Nolte himself . Little is still known about the character, but, as he declares in the below trailer, he’s “never met a Mandalorian.” Now that he has, maybe he can tell us the name of Pedro Pascal’s protagonist? (We think we know, but just tell us.)

As Wen’s character teases, after all, the Mandalorian’s name “will be legendary.” She plays Fennec Shand, an assassin who appears midway through the series first season. Per Vanity Fair, she’s “the first major female Asian Star Wars character to appear onscreen who hews to the villainous side.” A wild card, you “can’t really pinpoint which direction she’s going to go,” says Wen.

“We got our inspiration really from the name. The idea of a fennec fox came to mind,” she adds. “She’s tricky, and yet she’s able to maneuver and survive, and be stealthy—so very graceful and agile. I just love that whole image with the name.”

Watch the teaser below.

The Mandalorian debuts alongside the Disney+ streamer on November 12.