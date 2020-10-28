Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Nick Lutsko's unofficial Spirit Halloween theme song gets an official sequel theme song

reidmccarter
Reid McCarter
Illustration for article titled Nick Lutskos unofficial Spirit Halloween theme song gets an official sequel theme song
Screenshot: Nick Lutsko

Though the horrifying aspects of Halloween have defined the entire year, the fun part of Halloween kicked off in late September, with the release of Nick Lutsko’s Spirit Halloween theme song. In the time since its release, Lutsko has been recognized by the company and rewarded for his efforts with money and, most importantly, further novelty store work. In short: There’s now an officially endorsed Spirit Halloween theme song sequel.

In the sequel, Lutsko, now wealthy enough to wear a tux and spend “$100,000 on animatronics,” has sheltered his grandma in a Motel 6 (as promised) and turned his house into a Spirit Halloween of its own. The video shows clowns and scarecrows hanging out at a party where Krampus plays the keyboard and a headless ghoul serves hors d’oeuvres. (Unfortunately, the gremlin-shark from Lutsko’s proposed Gremlins 3 missed the invite.)

“I had a dream and my dream came true,” Lutsko sings before the song’s joyful mood shifts into something much darker. The Jeff Bezos mannequin from the first theme song shows up uninvited, the animatronic monsters turn on Lutsko, and he gets locked in his basement, pleading for someone to call his grandma.

Spirit Halloween’s “Head Skeleton” told The A.V. Club that the sequel came about because “All the skeletons and ghouls at Spirit Halloween dreamed about working with Nick again.” The Head Skeleton adds, “We are already in talks about getting the rights to make Gremlins 3 as soon as Nick’s Grandma shows up.” He wishes us all a happy Halloween.

Lutsko, meanwhile, told us via email that he’s just “happy that Spirit gave me the opportunity to create the Gremlins 2 of Halloween retailer theme songs.”If we cross our fingers—and, for the love of god, get Lutsko’s grandma on the phone to help him—maybe Halloween 2021 will give us the Gremlins 3 of Halloween retailer theme songs.

 Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Reid McCarter

Contributor, The A.V. Club. Reid's a writer and editor who has appeared at GQ, Playboy, and Paste. He also co-created and writes for videogame sites Bullet Points Monthly and Digital Love Child.

