2020 sucked big time, and 2021 is somehow already officially giving it a run for its money. Experts agree that one of the only bright spots to the past twelve months has been Nick Lutsko’s musical descent into madness, a sprawling saga featuring Spirit Halloween decorations, Chrissy Teige n, Gremlins 3 pitches, Dan Bongino, and a suspiciously missing grandmother. The wondrously catchy lunacy was previously only available via Lutsko’s Twitter and YouTube pages until today, which thankfully saw the streaming release of Songs from the Computer on Spotify and Bandcamp .

“I released an album called Swords last year that was a reflection on the past few years and unsurprisingly brooding . I really wanted my next project to be more uplifting and fun, but 2020 made that tricky,” Lutsko told The A.V. Club via Twitter DM . “Writing comedy music has been my day job for a while but I had never really done so with my face / name attached. The past few months have been therapeutic as I’ve been able to feed my addiction to writing dystopian hellscape songs while wrapping them in absurd happy packages.”

All the hits are here (even lesser-appreciated B-sides like “Cat Piss” and “Baby Blood”), and they remain a fitting soundtrack to our ongoing national crisis . If nothing else, the LP serves as the perfect send-off to deranged right-wing pundit Dan Bongino , who just played the “You can’t fire me, I quit!” card after Twitter suspended his account for endorsing Trump’s violent rhetoric. Does this mean Lutsko can finally change his name to @NickBongino?



