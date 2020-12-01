Nick Kroll got some helpful direction from Harry Styles on popping the question

Nick Kroll, Jimmy Fallon Screenshot : The Tonight Show

With the fourth season of his Emmy-winning, so-filthy-its-brilliant animated series Big Mouth hitting Netflix this Friday, co-creator and co-star Nick Kroll did the socially distanced late-night rounds with Jimmy Fallon on Monday’s Tonight Show. Showing a clip from the upcoming season’s continuing hormonal, stickily autobiographical misadventures of the show’s eminently relatable middle school misfits, Kroll explained that its season-opening summer camp setting drew on some harsh realities from his time at a dist ur bingly similar Maine sleepaway destination. Such as having your at-home best friend (John Mulaney’s Andrew) and your camp best friend (played by guest star Seth Rogen) decide they like hanging out with each other more than with you. Noting that Rogen (whose real-life best friend and writing partner is Evan Goldberg) and Kroll (real-life best friend and writing partner, Adam Goldberg), plays a gruff-voiced kid named Seth Goldberg in the show, Kroll cited The Bible (citation needed) as dictating, “Thou shalt have a Goldberg that one grows up with, and then writes TV and movies with.” Don’t question it.



Showing a clip from the upcoming season’s adolescent laugh-’til-you-wince-in-painful-recognition action (Maria Bamford’s camp-swarming Anxiety Mosquito joins the likes of Jean Smart’s Depression Kitty, David Thewlis’ Shame Wizard, and Kroll and Emmy-winner Maya Rudolph’s Hormone Monsters in the show’s pantheon of anthropomorphized tween terrors), Kroll told Fallon that he’s had his own share of grown-up fears to deal with of late. You know, since there’s that global pandemic (Kroll reminds Fallon to jot that down), and he also just got married this month to landscape artist Lily Kwong. Thankfully, when you’re famous in the entertainment business, you’ve got some equally (or, dare say it, way more) famous friend s to turn to for advice, as Kroll did when asking current acting partner Harry Styles how best to frame his proposal.

At the table read for Olivia Wilde’s upcoming, 1950s-set British drama Don’t Worry Darling, Kroll turned to the former One Direction singer and current actor for tips on how to pop the question. And while there was some unexpected annoyance engendered by Kroll’s eventual ring-in-the-moving-box ploy (nobody has time for bits in the middle of moving house), it all turned out okay (as evidenced by Kroll’s shared clifftop Big Sur wedding picture) , with Kroll crediting the solicitous help of Don’t Worry Darling co-stars Styles and Florence Pugh (or “Flo and H-Bomb,” according to n ew best pal Kroll) for helping seal the deal. Styles, who texted for news immediately after the mercifully accepted proposal was also the first person on Earth to learn that Kroll and Kwong were getting married, because apparently that’s part of the bargain when you start hanging out with Harry Styles.

The fourth season of Big Mouth debuts on Netflix on Friday.