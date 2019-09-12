One of the best things about World War II movies is that the stories from the war will always be relevant enough to keep retelling, and there will always be new generations of hot, young Hollywood actors to put in 1940s-era costumes and in CG airplanes. This time around, we’ve got Nick Jonas, Ed Skrein, Luke Evans, Darren Criss, Patrick Wilson, Aaron Eckhart, Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson, and Mandy Moore, some of whom are less young than others but all of whom are appearing in Roland Emmerich’s Midway. Ignoring the fact that it’s based on a real war, this trailer makes it look a lot like a sequel to Michael Bay’s Pearl Harbor, at least in tone if not in the tragic romance angle of Bay’s movie—though there could be a tragic romance here for all we know. It looks like a big, flashy movie with a lot of big, flashy explosions, which is all most people want out of a war movie—or a Roland Emmerich movie—anyway.

Midway will be in theaters on November 8.

