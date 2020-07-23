Truth Seekers Image : Amazon Prime Video

Creative duo Nick Frost and Simon Pegg have yet to find a beloved sub genre that they couldn’t inject with their likable everyman fumbling and comedic sensibilities. After taking on zombies, the police force, and then end of the world, the duo is now moving on to ghosts. Today, Amazon Prime Video released the teaser for its newest comedy Truth Seekers during the series’ Comic-Con@Home panel, which featured the Hot Fuzz creators alongside co-writers Nat Saunders and James Serafinowicz.

Here’s Amazon Prime Video ’s official synopsis of the new comedy:

Truth Seekers is a supernatural comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. However, as they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race.

Truth Seekers is set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime this fall. Check out the teaser below.