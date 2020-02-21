Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Nick Ciarelli‏ and Brad Evans' "Blue Up The Vote" is the year's best political parody

Randall Colburn
Screenshot: Twitter

Comedy duo Nick Ciarelli‏ and Brad Evans, who previously lit up the political sphere with their “Bloomberg Dance,” are now targeting pandering “get-out-the-vote” campaigns with a new parody that skewers both clueless celebrities and the byzantine technologies that, as the Iowa caucus demonstrated, do little more than muddy up democracy.

The pair star as politically-conscious celebs—an EDM star and the creator/star of Amazon original series Boy Fleabag—who come from “cool, sexy pedophile Hollywood” and have partnered with a new super PAC, Blue Up The Vote, which aims to “educate normal people like you about the importance of voting” ahead of this weekend’s Nevada caucus. What follows is as filthy as it is hilarious, and cleverly posits the Blue Up The Vote campaign as a C.I.A. initiative headed by veterans of the Obama and Trump campaigns, as well as Harvey Weinstein’s Miramax.

Ciarelli‏ and Evans are also elaborating on the bit on Twitter, asking for money to help fund a benefit concert featuring Ne-Yo (via Skype) and a hologram of Alyssa Milano’s brother, though the lineup appears to be in flux.

Blue Up The Vote isn’t just a joke, though—clicking on the campaign website will redirect you to an ActBlue page raising money for the Bernie Sanders campaign, thus ensuring that, despite what Ciarelli might say on Twitter, any money you donate will not go “directly into the pockets of career strategists who’ve worked on 4+ failed presidential campaigns.”

Of course, depending on your political affiliation, you can also forgo said donation and simply enjoy the bits.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

