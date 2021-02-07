Nick Cannon Photo : Michael Tran ( Getty Images )

Over the summer, Nick Cannon made series of anti-Semitic statements on his podcast, Cannon’s Class, and while his apologies were enough for Fox (which let him keep his gig hosting The Masked Singer) it still didn’t sit well with ViacomCBS—the company that produces Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out series on VH1. ViacomCBS quickly terminated its relationship with Cannon, prompting him to make a Facebook post in which he said that he would not be “bullied, silenced, or continuously oppressed by any organization, group, or corporation” and demanded that ViacomCBS grant him full control of the “billion dollar Wild ‘N Out brand.”

Since then, though, things seem to have been patched up. According to Variety, ViacomCBS is now ready to move forward on new episodes of Wild ‘N Out at some point in the future with Cannon as the host (he tested positive for COVID and there’s a global pandemic on, so it might be a while). This is because Cannon has recently made an effort to speak with Jewish leaders and work with organizations that fight anti-Semitism, with a spokesperson for the MTV Entertainment Group saying that Cannon “has not only apologized and taken responsibility for his comments, but he has also worked to educate himself and others through engagement with Jewish leaders and on his platforms.”

Variety says Cannon also co-wrote an op-ed with Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt in Jewish newspaper The Forward last year calling for Black and Jewish leaders to work together, and he has also pledged to make a donation to the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Museum Of Tolerance. Again, no word on when Wild ‘N Out will be back, but older episodes of the show have returned to VH1's schedule.