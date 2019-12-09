Nick Cannon releases Eminem diss track with Suge Knight

Photo : Gabriel Olsen ( Getty Images )

Nick Cannon has fired a new volley in his decade-long feud with Eminem, which (as Complex helpfully explains) goes back to when Eminem released “Bagpipes From Baghdad” in 2009—a track in which he went after Mariah Carey (who he had supposedly dated for a few months) and her then-new husband Cannon. Carey then put out an apparent response song, then Eminem did another one, then Cannon did one, he challenged Eminem to a fight, and then Cannon and Carey got divorced. At some point, Eminem supposedly apologized to Cannon for repeatedly insulting him, and this all seemed like distant memory in the history of popular culture.

Now, years later, Fat Joe’s new album Family Ties features a verse from Eminem on a track called “Lord Above” in which he calls out Cannon and Carey again with lines like:

I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/But that other dude’s whipped, that pussy got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped/Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit / I let her chop my balls off, too ’fore I lost to you, Nick.

Exhausted yet? Well, now (via Okayplayer) Cannon has released a follow-up diss track called “The Invitation” that features Suge Knight—who is in prison for a hit-and-run on the set of Straight Outta Compton—calling Eminem a “bitch” and sticking up for Cannon. Then he goes on to say stuff like this:

I don’t fuck with crack but the white boy he fuck with crack…/Call Kim, somebody get Hailie and that other kid you raising that ain’t even your baby/ Took a page out of Drake’s book this might get a Grammy/We going back to back til you respond on the family/Your baby mama killed you off a decade ago you still cryin about it bitch/Now who really the hoe?

This would all be more fun if it were about anyone but Eminem and Nick Cannon, but hey, at least we can enjoy this throwback rap feud to the simpler days of 2009. Remember 2009? It was alright.