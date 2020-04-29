Crossing Swords Image : Hulu

Hulu hasn’t made the same strides in animated series as it has in award-winning dramas, but this summer, the streamer is looking to turn things around with two new series with impressive pedigrees. Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan’s Solar Opposites, whose cast includes voice acting MVP Carlos Alazraqui, is set to crash land on Hulu on May 8. And on June 12, the platform will debut Crossing Swords, a stop-motion animated comedy from Robot Chicken executive producers John Harvatine IV and Tom Root. The Middle Ages (sorry, “Dark Ages”) comedy is a ribald affair, with about as stacked of a cast as Mrs. America: Nicholas Hoult, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Yvette-Nicole Brown, Alanna Ubach (another voiceover ringer), Adam Pally, and Wendi McClendon-Covey all lend their voices to this series. The A.V. Club has the first trailer for the series, which is chock full dungeons, dragons, and, er, dicks:

Crossing Swords follows Patrick (Hoult), an idealistic young man who works his way into the castle, taking on a squire position only to find out that those of “higher birth” all have their minds in the gutter. Like Sir Gawain, Patrick is taken aback by the debauchery; though he doesn’t get his neck slicked in this trailer, he does get sprayed on by some magical little being, so he still has to take his lumps.

The Crossing Swords voice cast also includes Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Maya Erskine (of Hulu’s Pen15), and Breckin Meyer. We don’t yet know the particulars of everyone’s roles , though it seems a safe bet that Evans plays the king who seems to mentor young Patrick. We’ll find out on June 12 when the first season debuts in full (or whenever Hulu sends out a press release between now and then).