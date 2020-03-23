Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Subscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning poke fun at Russian history in this trailer for Hulu's The Great

Sam Barsanti
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsThe GreatHuluElle FanningNicholas Hoult
1
Save
Illustration for article titled Nicholas Hoult and Elle Fanning poke fun at Russian history in this trailer for Hulus iThe Great/i
Screenshot: The Great (YouTube)

Humans have been having fun with anachronistic behavior in stories with historical settings ever since there were historical settings, but it seems like it’s been a particularly hot trend lately. Blame Hamilton or… maybe Apple’s Dickinson. Either way, Hulu is getting in on the fun soon with The Great, a “comedic drama” about Catherine The Great’s rise to power in Russia. As this trailer notes, the series is “sort of” based on historical facts, with Elle Fanning playing a pre-Great Catherine and Nicholas Hoult playing her decidedly not-Great husband Peter III. We won’t spoil what happened in history, but let’s just say that their relationship doesn’t end up working out super well—at least for him. The series looks wacky and expensive, at least in terms of elaborate period costumes, and it comes from The Favourite writer Tony McNamara. It’ll premiere on May 15.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Danai Gurira reveals her thoughts on Michonne’s exit from The Walking Dead

Even when the story isn't, the sex is good on Outlander

Just 3 full minutes of cats and dominoes

Curb Your Enthusiasm's "Spite Store" is real—and kinda spectacular