Nia DaCosta's Candyman delayed until 2021

In news that falls firmly into the “sucks but not surprising” category this weekend , we’ve now got official confirmation that Nia DaCosta’s much-anticipated Candyman won’t be showing up until 2021, no matter how many times we say its name. Per Variety, the Jordan Peele-produced horror film, which was originally slated for a mid-October release date (after being bumped back from June) , has now been postponed to a still-unspecified time next year, leaving us with nothing but a couple of fascinating trailers and teasers to keep our anticipation for hook-based, socially aware killing sprees afloat.

Directed by DaCosta, and co-written by her, Peele, and Win Rosenfeld, the new Candyman stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Anthony McCoy, a “struggling visual artist” who is also, wouldn’t you know it, the baby Virginia Madsen saved from Tony Todd in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green at the climax of the first film all those years ago. That presumably helps explain Anthony finds himself drawn back to a “ gentrified beyond recognition” Cabrini years later , and why he keeps circling the urban legend about the fella with the bees in his chest. Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Ja rre tt, and a returning Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams all co-star in the film. Y ou know, eventually.