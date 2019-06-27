Photo: Tommaso Boddi (Getty Images for Hulu)

For years, Friends has been the industry leader in the market for things you saw on TV and can now pay to see in real life, but Seinfeld finally coming for that crown with The Seinfeld Experience, a new “attraction” that will launch in New York this fall where fans can “immerse themselves in the world of Seinfeld through an exploration of classic show moments and beloved characters.” The Seinfeld Experience was announced in a press release today from marketing company Superfly, and it sounds like it’ll basically be an extensive Seinfeld museum exhibit.

Located in Manhattan’s Garmercy neighborhood (which is far enough from Jerry’s apartment that Kramer would dump his girlfriend for living there), The Seinfeld Experience will feature “iconic costumes, memorabilia, set recreations, and props from the show as well as never before seen content.” Plus, in perhaps the most exciting addition, there will be a “retail store that offers limited edition and exclusive merchandise.” Who knows, maybe you could buy a puffy shirt or an urban sombrero—or at least get your dirty paws on the actual puffy shirt or urban sombrero, if you’re willing to sneak past some velvet ropes. Unfortunately, there’s no word on if there will be a special section about what Seinfeld would be like if it were still on TV, like maybe with a new episode where Jerry gets an iPad, but there’s gotta be somewhere to find information like that.

Jerry Seinfeld released a slightly baffled statement about all of this, suggesting that he doesn’t seem to understand why anyone still cares about his show: “Because I am Seinfeld, for a long time I was the only person to actually have the Seinfeld experience…All I can say is, in the general context of the world we live in, this now seems completely normal.” Tickets for The Seinfeld Experience will be available soon, and you can find more information at the reference-heavy official website.