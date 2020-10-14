New Soul trailer shows off Pixar's latest metaphorical wonderland

Image : Disney/Pixar

There are few animation companies with a better t rack record at fantastical world-building as Pixar. From the underwater world, to the nightmarish post-apocalyptic future of Cars, to more metaphysical realms, like the mental world of Inside Out or the afterlife of Coco, the Disney subsidiary has always had a knack for creating beautiful, fully realized settings in the strangest of places . Now it’s adding another notch to its belt with the latest trailer for its upcoming Disney+ release Soul, giving us our first full glimpse at “The Great Before,” the pre-life paradise where music teacher Joe (Jamie Foxx) finds himself after falling down a manhole cover back in his regular life.



It is, unsurprisingly, gorgeous, a wash of soft pastels and abstract shapes filled with fro lic king people-to-be . Not that this latest trailer, meant to highlight the film’s transition to its new Christmas-time streaming release, is only going for awe; we also get a few (non-)tastes of Tina Fey’s character, 22, a soul who doesn’t seem all that keen on entering the world at all, plus a few glimpses of Alice Braga and Richard Ayoade’s characters, Jerry and, uh, Jerry.

Soul arrives on Disney+ on December 25.