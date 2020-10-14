Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
New Soul trailer shows off Pixar's latest metaphorical wonderland

William Hughes
Illustration for article titled New iSoul /itrailer shows off Pixars latest metaphorical wonderland
Image: Disney/Pixar

There are few animation companies with a better track record at fantastical world-building as Pixar. From the underwater world, to the nightmarish post-apocalyptic future of Cars, to more metaphysical realms, like the mental world of Inside Out or the afterlife of Coco, the Disney subsidiary has always had a knack for creating beautiful, fully realized settings in the strangest of places. Now it’s adding another notch to its belt with the latest trailer for its upcoming Disney+ release Soul, giving us our first full glimpse at “The Great Before,” the pre-life paradise where music teacher Joe (Jamie Foxx) finds himself after falling down a manhole cover back in his regular life.

It is, unsurprisingly, gorgeous, a wash of soft pastels and abstract shapes filled with frolicking people-to-be. Not that this latest trailer, meant to highlight the film’s transition to its new Christmas-time streaming release, is only going for awe; we also get a few (non-)tastes of Tina Fey’s character, 22, a soul who doesn’t seem all that keen on entering the world at all, plus a few glimpses of Alice Braga and Richard Ayoade’s characters, Jerry and, uh, Jerry.

Soul arrives on Disney+ on December 25.

