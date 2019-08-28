New Pope, new problems in the teaser for HBO's The Young Pope follow-up

Nothing much happens, but a lot is going on, in the newly released teaser trailer for HBO’s The Young Pope follow-up The New Pope. John Malkovich’s Giovanni Paolo III has ascended to the papal throne, and Jude Law’s Lenny Belardo has descended to the Italian seashore, where he’s drawing lots of attention from the ladies strolling the sand in a skimpy white bathing suit (c ues up Yello’s “Oh Yeah”). The thing is , at the end of season one, Lenny fell into a seemingly irreversible coma, meanin g either A ) miracles are real or B ) this is all a vision in Lenny’s feverish, dying mind . Either one’s good for Lenny, whose faith in God remained unshakable even as his bad behavior cost him allies in the Vatican.

HBO has yet to announce a release date for The New Pope.