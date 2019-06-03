Photo: Edward Berthelot (Getty Images)

Over the past few years, whenever we’ve come across Lindsay Lohan news it was usually accompanied with a bit of a WTF element—mainly because she was doing things like handing out unsolicited legal advice or defending Trump or accosting homeless Russian people on the street. So this latest revelation from Lohan’s Instagram come as a relatively normal relief, in comparison: She’s taking a break from running beach clubs to go back in the recording studio, revealed by a few slightly blurry photos and some headphones and mic emojis.

Lohan then responded to the post-IG rumors by tweeting:

Nobody can say at this point that Linds does not know how to stoke a P.R. fire. Page Six said that “a rep for the Mean Girls star confirmed” that she will be “dropping new music within months.”

In case you are fuzzy on the details of Lohan’s previous discography, she has released two albums thus far: 2004’s Speak which went platinum, and 2005’s A Little More Personal (Raw), which hit No. 20 on Billboard and included the emotive “Confessions Of A Broken Heart (Daughter To Father).” Her voice always had an appealing raspiness, somewhere in the vein of Britney Spears. Now that Lohan is thirtysomething, hopefully we can expect some more mature rantings from this upcoming release. But, knowing her, it could also be filled with pro-Trump legal advice for disenfranchised Russian populations.

As far as Lohan’s acting career goes, she’s set to appear next in a VOD werewolf movie, so here’s hoping the record and/or beach clubs work out. In the meantime, let’s look back on her finest cinematic vocal performance: