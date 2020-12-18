Photo : Disney+

[Warning: this post contains major spoilers for The Mandalorian finale .].

Disney announced its plans for entertainment domination last week, dropping news about a veritable slew of Star Wars spin-offs amongst its Pixar and Marvel updates. There’s a show about Lando from Dear White People’s Justin Simien in the works, as well as something called The Acolyte from Russian Doll creator Leslye Headland. And then there’s the spin-offs directly linked to The Mandalorian, the streamer’s first hit series. They include Ahsoka, a showcase for Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, and Rangers Of The New Republic, a series that may or not be a vehicle for Gina Carano’s Cara Dune.

Well, it appears they forgot one.

Today, Disney+ dropped The Mandalorian’s rip-roaring season two finale—expect our review shortly—and with it the news that Boba Fett, the bounty hunter whose presence has haunted The Mandalorian since its inception, will be receiving his own series come next December. In a post-credits sequence, we visit Jabba the Hutt’s palace on Tatooine following the events of Return Of The Jedi. Jabba, obviously, isn’t there, but his wormy sidekick, Bib Fortuna, is. He’s dispatched in quick fashion by both a returning Boba Fett, thought dead in the depths of a S arlacc pit, and Fennec Shand ( Ming-Na Wen). The post-credits sequence ends with Boba Fett taking Jabba’s throne. As the music swells, a title card reads, “The Book Of Boba Fett, coming December 2021.”

Boba Fett has been played in The Mandalorian by Temura Morrison, the actor who played Jango Fett, Boba Fett’s “dad,” in George Lucas’ prequels. ( He’s also voiced Boba Fett in a couple of video games.) The Book Of Boba Fett is slated to debut the same month as The Mandalorian’s third season, and we’d be shocked if the two seasons didn’t overlap in some way.