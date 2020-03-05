Photo : Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images ) , Dimitrios Kambouris ( Getty Images for Lincoln Center )

According to TVLine, Elizabeth Hurley and Hannah Simone are going to play a mother and her daughter in an untitled CBS comedy pilot from Fam’s Corinne Kingsbury. The show is apparently “semi-autobiographical,” telling the story of a woman (Simone) whose career as a producer at a sports TV network starts to pick up at the same time as her husband’s career, leaving nobody to stay home and take care of their baby—well, nobody except the woman’s mother, a “fun-loving and a bit immature” woman played by Hurley who “needs more raising than the child.” That makes us wonder why Hannah Simone and her un-cast husband would want her to watch their kid when it sounds like she’s bad at it, but there have been sitcoms built on shakier premises than that. Plus, this one is being co-written by Kingsbury and Spider-Man: Homecoming screenwriters John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, so that seems potentially good.

We’re just hopeful that this works out better than Hannah Simone’s last run through pilot season, which gave us her failed revival of The Greatest American Hero. That would’ve been weird/cool, and with those Spider-Man writers involved, maybe Simone will get to be a superhero anyway?