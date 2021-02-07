Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
New F9 trailer puts the pedal to metal over and over and over again

Sam Barsanti
In a different world, we would’ve seen F9, the ninth Fast And Furious movie, months ago. Maybe F10 would already be in the works. Maybe Hobbs & Shaw 2: Kevin Hart Is In This? would be getting a trailer of its own. But no, 2020 was a disaster and Universal saw that disaster coming far enough in advance that it bumped F9 all the way to this so-far-no-better year, and now we have a new teaser for F9 that’s all about putting your foot down and making a car go “vroom vroom” (as cars tend to do in these movies).

There’s a lot of putting the pedal to the metal and then a car flips to the side and crashes through a building, suggesting that somebody’s going to get magnet powers in this one. No sign of anybody going to space yet, though.

