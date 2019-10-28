Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
New Dracula series from Sherlock’s creators promises lots of weird fingernail stuff

Allison Shoemaker
Filed to:Dracula
Screenshot: YouTube

Good news for fans of Sherlock, vampires, and nuns armed with wooden stakes: The first teaser for the BBC’s forthcoming Dracula series has arrived.

Created by Sherlock creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss (both also of Nu-Who fame), this three-part series doesn’t yet have a release date, but it does have the above creepy-ass teaser, a distributor outside the U.K. (Netflix), and a terrific cast. That last is toplined by Claes Bang (The Square) in the titular role, and also includes Joanna Scanlan (The Thick Of It), John Heffernan (Jonanthan Strange & Mr. Norrell), Dolly Wells (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), and Gatiss himself.

The teaser, brief and choppy though it may be, is still pretty exciting. We’re into the fighting nuns, we’re into the terrifying box person, we’re into that score, and we’re into Bang’s casting for sure. We could, however, do without the fingernail stuff.

Allison Shoemaker
Allison Shoemaker

Contributor, The A.V. Club and The Takeout. Allison loves television, bourbon, and dramatically overanalyzing social interactions.

