For years now, Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima has been showing off his team’s new game, Death Stranding, through a slow drip of baffling trailers. In them, we’ve been shown everything from a lovingly digitized baby popping out of Norman Reedus’ dang throat to Léa Seydoux eating bugs to Mads Mikkelsen, dripping with oily goop, leading a squad of skeleton soldiers.

If you, like us, have been wondering what all of this could mean, well, the game’s release date announcement trailer is here to...make things more confusing.



Through nine minutes of footage, we’re shown even more of the game’s weirdest concepts, including ol’ throat-baby being treated to a Mikkelsen-delivered lullaby; Reedus, voice extra gravelly from coughing up babies, delivering lines like “Bridget, you’re the president of ... jack shit” to a dying woman with an American flag next to her hospital bed; and a trio of characters called “Deadman,” “Heartman,” and, we shit you not, “Die-Hardman.” The first two of those “-man” men, it seems important to note, are played by directors Guillermo del Toro and Nicolas Winding Refn.



There’s also some clear shots of what players will actually be doing in the game—climbing mountains, sneaking through grass, punching dudes in sci-fi hazmat suits, shooting guns—but, really, the most enticing aspect of the trailer is just bathing in what, for a few more months at least, is still minimally contextualized, very sharp-looking nonsense.



Death Stranding is set to release on PlayStation 4 on November 8, 2019.

