As reported by Variety, New York Times reporters Jodi Kator and Megan Twohey—who were behind what can easily be declared one of the most impactful news stories of the decade—are preparing to release a book about their investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein as well as the decades of cover-ups that those close to him at Miramax and The Weinstein Company allegedly engaged in. The book, She Said: Breaking The Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite A Movement, also contains some new revelations about Weinstein, including the reproduction of a memo in which his brother, Bob Weinstein (who has worked alongside him throughout his entire Hollywood career), urged him to get help for what he considered an addiction to sex:

You have brought shame to the family and your company through your misbehavior… Your reaction was once more to blame the victims, or to minimize the misbehavior in various ways. If you think nothing is wrong with your misbehavior so in this area then announce it to your wife and family.

It’s a rather direct tone, if you ignore the fact that Bob Weinstein issued this memo to his brother two years before the allegations became public, indicating that he was well aware of what Harvey Weinstein was allegedly doing and yet continued to work with him and, evidently, didn’t follow through on his push for his brother to address his alleged sexual misconduct. Similarly, The Hollywood Reporter says the book contains a recreation of a letter that attorney Lisa Bloom allegedly sent to Weinstein, saying, “I feel equipped to help you against the [Rose McGowans] of the world, because I have represented so many of them… we can place an article re: her becoming increasingly unglued, so that when someones Googles her this is what pops up and she’s discredited.”



She Said will be available in stores this week, and The Hollywood Reporter says that Ken Auletta and Ronan Farrow (who were behind the New Yorker piece about Weinstein that dropped alongside the Times’) are also preparing to release a book of their own in October called Catch And Kill: Lies, Spies, And A Conspiracy To Protect Predators.

