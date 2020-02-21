New Batman extremely pointy

Photo : Andrew Milligan/PA Images ( Getty Images )

Batman has always been a pointy character. Even disregarding the work of certain artists—most notably Kelley Jones in the 1990s—who have drawn the Caped Crusader with ears more akin to a rabbit’s than that of a bat, he’s still a guy who spends most of his nights firing grappling guns, flapping his big ol’ pointy cape, and hitting various criminals with his extremely sharp (and personally branded!) shuriken/boomerangs. He is a pointy man—as pointy as the strongly stabbing finger of justice, poking the sinister and omnipresent eye of Gotham City crime.

Even so, this new Batsuit is pretty fucking pointy.

Photo : Andrew Milligan / PA Images ( Getty Images )

This is per Uproxx, reporting on some new set photos that have emerged from the filming of Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman. Taken by photographer Andrew Milligan in a Glasgow cemetery , t he pictures i n question show a stuntman in the Batsuit, giving us all a much clearer look at the crime-fighting armor than we previously got from the video Reeves posted online last week. If you look closely—but not too closely, because, again, sharp spots aplenty here—you can see further evidence that the suit’s insignia looks like it might be a broken-down gun, as previously theorized by fans. But also: It’s just so pointy!



Sure, the ears themselves are a little shorter than the average depiction . But we’ve also got the wrist gauntlets (used to memorable effect in The Dark Knight), the pointy bits of the new Batcycle ( that seem like they’d just sort of impale a dude in the event of any kind of wreck) , and—in a real point de resistance—whatever the hell those spiky things strapped to his arm might be. Because seriously, what are those: Crossbow bolts? Added armor? Really nice pens, for when Batman has to write apology notes to all the people he puts in the hospital? We don’t know; we just know that we really don’t want to get punched in the face with them.