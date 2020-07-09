Nevermind, we're getting a 6th season of The Crown after all

Photo : Netflix

Back in January, we reported that The Crown would take its final bow after season five. But does anything ever actually end? Reboots are now the standard in film and television, Cher has had multiple farewell tours, even Lucifer recently announced a sixth and final final season after previously alluding that the fifth season was its last. That’s the beauty of television: The fate of a show can easily change with a simple, very polite royal nod.

Netflix announced the change on Twitter Thursday morning, citing Morgan’s desire to “do justice to the richness and complexity of the story.” This pivot appears to comply with the creative team’s original plan, with the sixth season serving as the true send-off. To add, per Variety, the sixth season will push the series forward, into the early 2000s.

Production for season four wrapped just ahead of the U.K.’s mandatory lockdown. Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere date for the season as of yet, but Variety notes that it is expected to drop later this year and will potentially feature Olivia Coleman’s final performance as Queen Elizabeth II. (T o be clear, this has not yet been confirmed.) Imelda Staunton will take over the throne in season five and, presumably, season six, with Lesley Manville stepping in to play Princess Margaret.