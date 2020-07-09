Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Nevermind, we're getting a 6th season of The Crown after all

shannonlmiller
Shannon Miller
Filed to:TV
TVNetflixThe Crown
Save
Illustration for article titled Nevermind, were getting a 6th season of iThe Crown/i after all
Photo: Netflix

Back in January, we reported that The Crown would take its final bow after season five. But does anything ever actually end? Reboots are now the standard in film and television, Cher has had multiple farewell tours, even Lucifer recently announced a sixth and final final season after previously alluding that the fifth season was its last. That’s the beauty of television: The fate of a show can easily change with a simple, very polite royal nod.

Advertisement

Netflix announced the change on Twitter Thursday morning, citing Morgan’s desire to “do justice to the richness and complexity of the story.” This pivot appears to comply with the creative team’s original plan, with the sixth season serving as the true send-off. To add, per Variety, the sixth season will push the series forward, into the early 2000s.

Advertisement

Production for season four wrapped just ahead of the U.K.’s mandatory lockdown. Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere date for the season as of yet, but Variety notes that it is expected to drop later this year and will potentially feature Olivia Coleman’s final performance as Queen Elizabeth II. (To be clear, this has not yet been confirmed.) Imelda Staunton will take over the throne in season five and, presumably, season six, with Lesley Manville stepping in to play Princess Margaret.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Zendaya, John David Washington, and Euphoria's Sam Levinson secretly made a movie in quarantine

Charlize Theron and Kiki Layne kick off a more thoughtful kind of action franchise with The Old Guard

Former Lady Antebellum now suing soul singer Lady A over her name

If theaters close forever, we have enough terrible superhero fan films to last us for years