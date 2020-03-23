Photo : Clive Rose ( Getty Images )

Hey, remember when Greece passed along the official flame to Japan just last Friday? It turns out that the whole ceremony was probably a little premature: Per Variety, the International Olympic Committee is currently considering alternative options that “relate to modifying existing operational plans for the Games to go ahead on 24 July 2020, and also for changes to the start date of the Games.” It’s a pretty lengthy way of saying “we might have to go they way of just about everything else since this coronavirus thing started ruining everything ,” but the development doesn’t sound nearly as confident as the group sounded just days ago.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo also directly acknowledged the looming issue for the first time, citing the possibility of postponing the event “if it is difficult to hold the games in such a way,” but also emphasizing that both he and the IOC agree that “cancellation is not an option.” This is a notable tonal change from just last week, when officials expressed a commitment to the original July 24 start date. Since that time, however, Canada has already made the decision to pull out of any potentially existing summer games, and certain qualifying events have been canceled throughout the month since the pandemic has spread.



It’s going to take some serious elbow grease to shift an all-consuming cultural event like the Summer Olympics , with the availability of venues and quickly crowded airtime throwing potential wrenches in the mix. B ut the IOC is going to “take the month” to assess the situation and then make a decision. We’ll update you as soon as they have the final word. In the meantime, we can always turn to marble races and professional stone skipping, right?



