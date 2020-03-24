Devi Vishwakumar has just a few requests for the gods adorning her shrine: Thinner arm hair, a boyfriend (but not a nerd from one of her AP classes), and an invite to a cool party—not because she wants to get underage-lit or anything, but because she really wants the opportunity to say, “No cocaine for me, thanks.” So begins the teaser for Never Have I Ever, a new coming-of-age comedy series from the charming mind of Mindy Kaling, who executive produce s the series alongside showrunner and writer Lang Fisher—who previously collaborated with Kaling on The Mindy Project.

The series, which debuts on April 27, stars newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an Indian American teenage girl dealing with the usual assortment of coming-of-age issues. Here’s the official synopsis for the 10-episode first season, which also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, and Benjamin Norris:

