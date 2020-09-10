Neve Campbell announces she's coming back for the Scream revival

Photo : Ernesto Distefano/Getty Images for ICONINK

It’s gotta be weird to be friends with Sidney Prescott, right? Sure, it’s not like it’s the Scream protagonist’ s fault that literally everyone sh e knows gets murdered by knife-wielding psychopaths every few years . But still: When you’re deciding to hang out with people, wouldn’t you rather gravitate to Debbie in accounting? Sure, she’s boring, and her cupcakes are dry. But her track record for periodic friend group cullings is way, way lower. (We assume. Maybe Debbie’s got a secret.)

Anyway: These are the sorts of things we’re forced to contemplate today, as Neve Campbell announces that she’ll be reprising the role of the plucky final girl (four times over) for Radio Silence’s Scream revival project. Campbell joins a returning Courteney Cox and David Arquette for the film—and again, there should probably be a law in the Scream universe against Si dney, G ai l, and Deputy Dewey getting within 50 miles of each other, right? They’re like a big, inviting bug zapper for ghost-faced killers.

Campbell’s big news was broken today by Bloody Disgusting, with a quote from the actress stating that “ After spending time speaking with Radio Silence, they have shown such love, respect and admiration for Wes Craven and all that he’s created in the Scream franchise. I am beyond excited to step back into the role of Sidney Prescott and return to Woodsboro.”

And while there’s something a little strange about seeing a Scream movie go out without any input from Craven, who died in 2015, it’s not like Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett haven’t set a pretty solid track record for themselves with V/H/S and last year’s Ready Or Not. Meanwhile, we can only imagine what “film franchise reboot” rules they’re cooking up for Si dney and all her new pals. After all, horror movie “rules” suggest that a returning protagonist in a movie like this inevitably has to turn out to be either a sacrificial victim—or a new killer, right? Time will tell when Scream returns in January 2022.