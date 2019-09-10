Photo: Netflix

Today, Netflix announced three new cast members coming to the second season of its adaptation of The Umbrella Academy, but none of the characters they’re playing are actually from the original comic. That’s understandable on the one hand, since the first season flew through a whole lot of the source material, but the character descriptions that Netflix shared also seem suspiciously normal for a show that got pretty wild (especially in the final moments of season one).

First off, there’s Humans’ Ritu Arya, who is playing someone named Lila who is “a chameleon who can be as briliiant or as clinically insane as the situation requires” and has a “twisted sense of humor” (actually, that definitely sounds like an Umbrella Academy character). Then there’s Good Omens’ Yusuf Gatewood, who is playing Raymond, “a born leader with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone.” He’s also a good husband, which is nice. Finally, Marin Ireland from the upcoming Y: The Last Man is Sissy, a “no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons” and is “eager to rediscover what life and love has to offer.”

If we had to guess, we’d say these bios have been obfuscated a little bit to hide what’s really going on, because none of these people seem to have any connection to the family of superheroes that season one of The Umbrella Academy was all about. Then again, we could be totally wrong.