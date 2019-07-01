Photo: Netflix

The Witcher fans have been waiting patiently for the series adaptation of the books (not the video game) to reach Netflix before the end of this year. In advance of a Witcher panel at San Diego Comic Con on July 19, Netflix has now released a series of teaser images, as well as the show logo and poster, which announces, “The worst monsters are the ones we create.”

Witcher fans already got a glimpse of ex-Superman Henry Cavill last fall as series lead Geralt of Rivia, resembling an extremely buff Lucius Malfoy. Netflix describes the character as “a solitary monster hunter [who] struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts.” Cavill’s fellow cast members Anya Chalotra (Yennefer) and Freya Allan (Ciri) will also appear at the Comic Con panel, along with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown.

Hissrich had previously left Twitter after receiving backlash for calling for diverse casting for some of the Witcher characters. That Twitter hiatus proved to be short-lived, however, and now the showrunner is promoting the new images by tweeting out the portraits of the three main characters.



The Witcher has been filming in Hungary (standing in for the series’ “increasingly volatile Continent”) in preparation for its initial eight-episode season. Netflix has yet to release the premiere date.