Netflix's The Witcher gets a release date and a sword-slashing new trailer

At the risk of sounding overly optimistic, Henry Cavill sure seems to be nailing his take on Geralt Of Rivia in this new trailer for Netflix’s adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher books. He makes a little joke about having horns, he slices the shit out of some dudes with his sword, and his voice even sounds a lot like the version of Geralt from the Witcher video games. The show is specifically not based on the games, which is why he doesn’t have cat eyes or two swords, but the inspiration is still very clear—even before this trailer gets to Geralt naked in some kind of tub, which is an overt nod to one of the most meme-friendly images of The Witcher III.

In addition to Geralt in a tub, this trailer also gives us a proper release date for The Witcher, noting that all eight episodes of the series will be released on December 20. In addition to Cavill’s Witcher, the series will star Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Freya Allan as Ciri, and Anna Shaffer as Triss.