Netflix's The Movies That Made Us is getting another season

Photo : Getty Images

Good news for people who really like iconic ‘80s and ‘90s movies that are literally beloved by everyone: Netflix’s documentary series The Movies That Made Us is getting another season. The announcement was made in an Instagram post from The Nacelle Company (the folks behind the series), but it doesn’t really tell us what to expect from the new season… though we’re not sure you can actually make a sequel to something by scratching out the “1" on a VHS tape and replacing it with a “2.”



Advertisement

A spin-off of sorts from The Toys That Made Us (which was about iconic ‘80s and ‘90s toys that are literally beloved by everyone), The Movies That Made Us tells behind-the-scenes stories about classic films alongside interviews with the cast and crew. The brief first season, which was released at the end of last year, covered Dirty Dancing, Home Alone, Ghostbusters, and Die Hard, which is pretty much the exact four movies you’d choose for something like this. What’s left for season two that has the same kind of dedicated following as those and also came out within that same window?

Disney probably wouldn’t let them do Star Wars, which means Raiders Of The Lost Ark would also be off limits, but we would be shocked if they made another season without Back To The Future, The Breakfast Club, or The Goonies. Maybe Aliens. Maybe a different Molly Ringwald movie. And hell, maybe Star Wars. Or, if they wanted to be overly clever about it, they could just do Die Hard 2, Ghostbusters II, Home Alone 2, and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights. Surely those all had some kind of impact on people’s lives, right?