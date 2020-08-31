Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Netflix welcomes you to Bly Manor in first teaser for its new Haunting series

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsThe Haunting Of Bly ManorNetflixTeaserTrailerPremiere Date
Photo: Netflix

Halloween won’t be quite the same this year, and the only real upside to the dearth of trick-or-treaters and parties will be an excuse to not see people’s Joe Exotic costumes. Still, there’s plenty of good spooky movies and TV shows at our fingertips, one of which just dropped its first proper teaser. Mike Flanagan, who chilled our spines with his The Haunting Of Hill House series, returns in October with The Haunting Of Bly Manor, a “literary remix” of the work of Henry James, specifically the author’s iconic The Turn Of The Screw.

Set in England in the ‘80s, Flanagan’s adaptation follows an American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) who’s sent to care for a pair of children (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) in a house where, per a synopsis, “centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed.” Netflix’s first glimpse teases some spooky dolls, creaky doors, and drowned bodies, none of which bode well for the huge ensemble. Check it out below.

Pedretti reunites with Hill House alums Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, and Kate Siegel for the series, which also stars Rahul Kohli, Amelia Eve) and T’Nia Miller. All episodes of Bly Manor will haunt your Netflix queue on October 9.

