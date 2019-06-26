Photo: Lena Headey (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images), Awkwafina (Rich Polk/Getty Images), Sigourney Weaver (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

One does not simply “add” Lena Headey, Awkwafina, and Sigourney Weaver to Netflix’s epic prequel to 1982's The Dark Crystal two months before its premiere, but, hey, that’s what Deadline is reporting. Netflix, it seems, has opted for the route of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, choosing to stagger its casting announcements lest the project completely collapse beneath the weight of so many celebs. With this announcement, though, we’d say Age Of Resistance has officially edged out Villeneuve’s multi-pronged adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic in terms of pure star wattage. The above trio, after all, joins a cast that’s already bolstered by the likes of Taron Egerton, Helena Bonham Carter, Simon Pegg, Andy Samberg, Eddie Izzard, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Mark Strong, and Alicia Vikander, among others (including, we must stress, Harvey goddamned Fierstein).

Anyways, Headey, Awkwafina, and Weaver’s involvement arrives with the news that Marvel alums Benedict Wong and Hannah John-Kamen will also join Age Of Resistance’s voice cast. Henson veteran Dave Goelz, the performer and puppeteer behind a number of iconic Muppets, will also lend his talents to the project. It’s all very exciting, especially following the jaw-dropping trailer for the series that Netflix dropped last month.

Set long before the events of the original film, Age Of Resistance follows three elf-like Gelfling creatures as they confront evil Skesis creatures hell-bent on conquering the world of Thra with something called “The Darkening.” Director Louise Leterrier insists that the majority of the 10-part series was accomplished with practical effects, making us all the more excited for its August 30 premiere.

Catch a glimpse at their characters below.