Image: Netflix

Production began on The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance way back in 2017 (which is like 12 years ago in today’s years), but Netflix’s prequel to the cult classic is finally upon us—almost. Following last December’s reveal of the first photos from the series (along with an absolutely stacked voice cast), we finally have some new official stills, which are rather creepy in a lovely way, if you’re into that sort of thing. The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance premieres August 30 on Netflix and takes viewers back to the fictional world of Thra for an all-new adventure set many years before the events of Jim Henson’s 1982 classic. The 10-episode series, executive produced and directed by Louis Leterrier, follows a trio of Gelflings named Rian, Brea, and Deet on a life-altering journey:



The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.

Advertisement

Those characters are voiced by Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nathalie Emmanuel (hopefully she has a better character arc than she did on Game Of Thrones), respectively. The voice cast also includes Andy Samberg, Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Alicia Vikander, Natalie Dormer, Eddie Izzard, Toby Jones, and a bunch of other people you can look up on IMDb. As you can see in the new photos, these characters and their worlds were brought to life with impressive puppetry—not CGI—which explains the lengthy production time. Based on the photos below, those efforts appear to have been well worth the wait:

Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix

Advertisement

Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix

Image: Netflix