Photo : Netflix

Paul Wight, the professional wrestler you may remember as WCW’s Giant and WWE’s Big Show (or The Waterboy’s Captain Insano) , has been popping up in family-friendly fare for ages now, so it’s not a huge surprise that he’s now headlining his own TGIF-style sitcom. If anything, the surprise is that sitcoms like this can still exist in our irony-poisoned world—Adult Swim’s Beef House, for example, is a direct subversion of this style of fuzzy, multi -camera programming.

But if anyone can make it work, it’s Wight, who, despite his size, often thrived in the squared circle as a lovable lug with a heart of gold . Also, as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Vin Diesel can tell you, one can never underestimate the comedic appeal of large, muscled men being forced to mingle with tiny children.

Wight plays himself in t he saccharine series, which finds him embracing life with his three daughters as his in-ring career winds down, only to discover that they’re growing up faster than he could ever realize. As tends to happen in these sorts of stories, the very act of a man so large demonstrating vulnerability is all the punchline an audience needs. WWE veterans Mick Foley, Mark Henry, and Rikishi Fatu will cameo on the series, as will Queer Eye’s Tan France.

The Big Show Show premieres its 8-episode first season on April 6.