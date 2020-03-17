Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Netflix's She-Ra is getting a fifth and final season in May

Sam Barsanti
Like this but more bittersweet.
Image: Netflix

Well, here’s some real “don’t be sad that it’s over, smile because it happened” news: Netflix is bringing beloved animated series She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power to an end… and it’s happening fairly soon. But, it’ll be going out with one final season, so at least there will still be a little bit of She-Ra to look forward. Netflix announced all of this today in a press release, revealing that the fifth and final season of She-Ra will premiere on May 15 and will involve the Rebellion’s struggle to hold back the “ruthless Horde Prime” without She-Ra or the Sword of Protection. It then suggests that either the good guys will save the planet or the universe will “succumb to evil,” but we’re going to go out on a limb and assume that it’s definitely going to be the good one and not the bad one. Nobody really wants to see a show like She-Ra end on a massive bummer in 2020. Ending at all is pretty crummy. (Though this will save us from having to wonder if it’ll take place in the same universe as Kevin Smith’s He-Man show, which would’ve been bizarre anyway.)

Netflix also released a pair of teaser images, which you can see below.

