Newswire

Netflix's Ozark will "go out with a bang" with an expanded fourth season

Randall Colburn
Filed to:TV
TVOzarkRenewalsNetflixJason BatemanFinal SeasonSeason 4
Illustration for article titled Netflixs iOzark/i will go out with a bang with an expanded fourth season
Photo: Netflix

Season 3 of Netflix’s perfectly fine, occasionally viral crime series Ozark went out with a literal bang. Well, according to the streamer, the fourth season will, too.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that Ozark’s fourth season will be its last, and that it’ll be divvied up into two seven-episode chunks, making for a plus-sized season of Jason Bateman and Laura Linney’s backwoods thriller about uprooted suburbanites, the Mexican cartel, and the unsavory band of oddballs in their orbit.

“We’re so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes’ saga right,” showrunner Chris Mundy said in a statement.It’s been such a great adventure for all of usboth on screen and offso we’re thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible.”

Bateman, an executive producer on the series, echoed the marketing’s “bang” motif with a grammatically confusing statement saying he’sexcited to end with a bang(s).” Does this mean Marty blows up? Does that mean Marty blows up twice? Do the multiple bangs imply boning? Is Bateman (spoiler alert) again forcing us to think about Wyatt and Darlene having sweaty, inappropriate sex? Stop doing that!

No release date has been announced as of yet, nor have any story details. As you wait for them, please revisit this funny video of Julia Garner’s Ruth just roasting the hell out of those Lake of the Ozarks parties from last month.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

