Netflix's Ozark returns for more backwoods chicanery in March

Photo : Netflix

Jason Bateman’s going to turn some heads this weekend when HBO debuts The Outsider, the Stephen King adaptation he directs, produces, and stars in. That won’t be his first outing as a multi-hypenate, however, as Bateman’s spent the last few years getting his hands dirty with Ozark, a Netflix thriller about a suburban family that moves to the mountains and upends its subterranean drug trade . The show’s second season scored a number of Emmy nominations—including a win for co-star Julia Garner—and, as such, its third season arrives with ample anticipation. Now, thanks to the streamer, we know when it’ll land in our queues.

Per the below clip , which visually evokes the money-laundering casino the Byrds spent season two getting up and running, a new batch of episodes will land on March 27. “They are all in,” it teases.

If that’s a touch vague, here’s a synopsis:

It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.

“The third season to us is [about] what keeps you safe and whether or not hiding keeps you safe or attacking keeps you safe,” executive producer Chris Mundy said earlier this year (via Indiewire) . “In other seasons — between Season 1 and Season 2, certainly — we sort of left with a whole lot of plot we needed to answer, and we intentionally didn’t leave ourselves with a whole lot of plot to answer for in Season 3. So it’s more emotional within; we write everything through the marriage. So for us, it’s all about that marriage.”