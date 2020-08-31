Netflix's new streaming site lets you sample the goods for free

Photo : Netflix

It might be hard to believe, but there are still some people who don’t have a Netflix subscription—okay, that’s maybe easier to believe now that Netflix Original content has superseded all other content on the platform. In an effort to lure more subscribers, Variety reports that Netflix has launched a new site offering a limited selection of titles to stream for free. Located at netflix.com/watch-free, the mini-platform currently offers a few full-length films and episodes of hit series like Stranger Things and Love Is Blind. Yes, obviously there is a catch: The site only allows you to watch the pilot episode of each series in the collection, but there don’t appear to be any ads—just a pre-roll offering a sneak peek at Netflix’s original content.



To address your next (and probably only other) most-pressing question, here’s what you can watch: On the feature film end of things, there’s the Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston comedy flick Murder Mystery, the hit horror thriller Bird Box, The Boss Baby: Back In Business, and—to prove Netflix is actually also very prestigious and high-minded—the Oscar-nominated drama The Two Popes. Prospective subscribers can also check out the pilot episodes of Stranger Things, Grace And Frankie, Elite, Our Planet, Love Is Blind, and Ava DuVernay’s acclaimed Central Park Five limited series When They See Us.

As noted in a FAQ at the bottom of the page, “The selection may change from time to time,” so the current lineup isn’t permanent.