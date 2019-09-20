Photo: Ali Goldstein (Netflix)

GLOW had such a shaky hold on its third season plots that you’d think Vince McMahon was running the show. Still, we’re happy to report that Netflix’s winning wrestling comedy will return for a fourth and final season, per a new tweet from the streamer.

This comes as at least a minor surprise to us, as our LaToya Ferguson wrote in her review of the solid season three finale that the hour sure felt like a definitive ending for the series. But there’s more story to be told, we think, as well as an opportunity to shake off the flop sweat and, one can hope, focus a bit more on the wrestling that makes the show so special. The final season’s tagline—“The Final Match”—has us optimistic.