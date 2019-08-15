Photo: Netflix

It’s no surprise that Netflix has been working on a sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before; not only was director Susan Johnson’s teen-focused rom-com a huge hit for the streaming service, but both of original novel author Jenny Han’s follow-up books, P.S. I Still Love You and Always And Forever, Lara Jean, have been massive successes in the world of print. Indeed, Netflix announced a sequel was going into development late last year, while reports began circulating last month that Always And Forever was also being put into production.

All of which leads us to today, when the streaming service recruited original film stars Lana Condor and future He-Man Noah Centineo (along with newcomer Jordan Fisher) to announce some news about both To All The Boys… follow-ups. P.S. I Still Love You—which sees the relationship between Condor’s Lara Jean and Centineo’s Peter complicated by the arrival of old friend John (Fisher)—will arrive on the service on February 12, 2020, while Always And Forever, Lara Jean is now formally in production. In other words, the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before cinematic universe is now well and truly in full swing; we can’t way to check out all the spoiler-filled after-credits sequences and Samuel L. Jackson cameos it’ll soon be busting out to get rom-com fans excited for TATBILBCU Phase 2.