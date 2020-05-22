Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Netflix's Elite renewed for a 4th season, will undergo cast changes

Shannon Miller
Filed to:TV
TVEliteNetflix
Photo: Netflix

As long as there are still breathing bodies and mild motives for murder, Netflix’s Spanish teen soap Elite will always have a reason to come back. The streaming platform has renewed the popular drama for a fourth season, confirming the news through the most popular (and just about only) method of celebration these days: a lovingly cobbled, socially distanced cast announcement.

But like any other perpetually dramatic, weakly surveilled private school, students graduate. This means that some of the senior cast isn’t returning, including Mina El Hammani (“Nadia”), Danna Paola (“Lucrecia”), Ester Expósito (Carla), Álvaro Rico (“Polo”), and Jorge López (“Valerio”). The remaining cast will reprise their roles, facing newly emboldened threats and, undoubtedly, a new mystery to solve.

Elite follows the continuously mounting drama of Las Encinas, exclusive private school attended by some of the most affluent students in the city. Season three finally managed to tie up the last remaining threads of Marina’s tragic murder just in time for a brand new death (though we can’t imagine this particular ghost lingering quite as long). Per the announcement, the cast is in the early stages of production. Since there’s no telling when Spain will get to resume filming, a premiere date is currently unavailable.

