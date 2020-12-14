Netflix's corset-clad, pearl-clutching Bridgerton gets a steamy new trailer

Photo : Liam Daniel/Netflix

If you, like Julie Andrews’ Lady Whistledown, are a messy bitch who lives for the drama, perhaps you’ll enjoy spending 2020's socially distanced Christmas in Bridgerton. Bridgerton, the first of Shonda Rhimes’ many soon-to-debut Netflix productions, brings its scandal-ridden period romance to the streamer on Christmas Day. Today, it received a steamy new trailer.

Adapted from Julia Quinn’s popular novels, the series counts Rhimes as an executive producer and Scandal’s Chris Van Dusen as its creator. Phoebe Dynevor stars as Daphe Bridgerton, whose debut onto Regency London’s “marriage market” is plagued by creeps and weirdos. Enter the “highly desirable and rebellious” Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), who helps Daphe concoct a scheme to free them both from the dated traditions of their elders. But alas, it is scientifically impossible for two people this beautiful to meet and not fall in love. Overseeing it all is Andrews’ Lady Whistledown, whose “high society scandal sheet” keeps everyone on their toes.

Watch the trailer below:

Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, Ruby Barker, and Adjoa Andoh round out the cast of the 8-episode series. Prepare your corsets for Christmas Day.